Salman Khan is great human being: Krishna Beuraa

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Playback singer Krishna Beuraa, who has come out with a single dedicated to superstar Salman Khan titled “Bhai apna bhai”, says the lyrics resonate with Salman’s personality, and hopes he likes it.

Apart from composing the single, Beuraa has directed and acted in the video too.

“There are two people in the industry I admire a lot, one is my godfather Sanjay Dutt and the other is Salman Khan. He is a great human being and I always wanted to do something for him. This music video ‘Bhai apna bhai’ is my first fanboy single to Salman,” Beuraa said in a statement.

“The lyrics of the song completely resonate with Salman Sir’s personality and his aura. I am keeping my fingers crossed that if he gets to see this music video, I hope he likes it. I did not do this song to get anything from Salman Sir. As a singer, I would love to sing for him but this music video is my way to wish him a Happy Birthday,” he added.

Salman, whose journey in filmdom began with “Biwi Ho To Aisi” in 1988, turned 52 on Wednesday. Salman came under the spotlight following his act as Prem in the endearing love saga “Maine Pyar Kiya” in 1989.

Having essayed multiple action, romantic and comic roles, in the past few years, Salman hit the bull’s eye at the box office with projects like “Dabangg”, “Kick”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Sultan”.

He is currently enjoying the successful run of his latest film “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which released on December 22. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark since its release.

–IANS

sug/nn/