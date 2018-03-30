Salman Khan to spend a night in jail

Jodhpur, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan will spend a night at the Jodhpur Central Jail after being sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a court here in connection with the killing of two endangered blackbucks in 1998.

The actor was taken, amid tight security, to the jail, which houses known names like rape-accused Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi — accused in Bhanwari Devi murder case — and Shambhu Lal Regar, the man recently arrested for killing a Muslim migrant and filming the act.

The court has also asked him to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in the 19-year-old case.

Salman’s bail papers have been prepared and the hearing on his bail application will take place on Friday morning in the Jodhpur sessions court. If the bail does not come through, Salman will have to stay in jail for three more days, as the weekend follows.

Salman, along with co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, were allegedly involved in poaching blackbucks near Kankani village here, while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

The four co-accused stars, along with Dushyant Singh, a local, who was also accused, were acquitted.

Soon after the verdict was announced for Salman, members of the Bishnoi community were seen celebrating in front of the court.

Blackbucks are endangered species that are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Bishnoi community was anguished by the poaching incident and had filed a complaint against the stars. Salman was earlier booked for holding a weapon under an expired arms licence. However, a trial court acquitted him.

In another case, Salman was accused of killing two chinkaras in Bhawad and one in Mathania. However, he was once again acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016.

–IANS

