Salman Khan turns distributor with ‘Race 3’

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan will foraying into film distribution with his upcoming Eid release “Race 3”.

Salman started producing films under the Salman Khan Films banner with “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”.

“Race 3”, jointly produced by Salman Khan Films headed by Salman’s mother Salma Khan, will be distributed by his father Salim Khan, who will personally look into it.

Two leading distributors were pitching to bag the distribution rights of the film. However, Salman inked the deal himself, the film’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The film’s trailer has been released, and the makers also launched its first song “Heeriye”, picturised on Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman is all set to shatter the box office with his upcoming action thriller Race 3. The trailer of the film has been the talk of the town owing to the power packed action and Salman’s stylish yet fierce avatar.

The film, directed by Remo D’Souza and co-produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, will hit theatres on June 15.

–IANS

