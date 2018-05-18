Salman Khan TV, Banijay Asia unite to create TV, web content

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan’s television production house SK TV has collaborated with Banijay Group, known for backing shows like “Survivor” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, to create content across television and web formats.

Earlier this year, Paris-headquartered independent content creation platform Banijay Group had entered Indian and South East Asian market under the guidance of Deepak Dhar with an aim to produce content across genres.

Banijay Asia and Salman Khan TV (SK TV) have come together to create stimulating content for TV and web.

This partnership will see Banijay Asia through Deepak Dhar and SK TV providing scripted and non-scripted content across the numerous interesting genres for Indian and South East Asian markets.

“This country is home to various talented people who don’t get a fair chance to prove themselves, we at SK TV not only aim to produce engaging content with our partners like Banijay Group but also provide a fair platform to these young and budding individuals,” Salman said in a statement to IANS.

“Honestly, the employment opportunities I can provide on the film front are limited because I am able to do only one or maximum two films each year.

“However, SK TV has a broader base where we will be coming up with multiple shows across various genres hence generating better employment opportunities for these hidden talents who aspire to make it big,” added the superstar.

On the association, Dhar, the founder and CEO of Banijay Asia, said: “I am really looking forward for this association as creating ground-breaking content for India and South East Asia, creating challenging content has been my forte.

“This is an extremely substantial partnership for us to associate with SK TV. With the emerging shows, in television and digital this collaboration will build our presence in India and South East Asia.”

Some of Banijay Group’s other leading formats and shows include “Versailles”, “Occupied” and “Undressed”.

