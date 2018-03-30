Salman Khan’s endorsement deals & TV appearances be negatively affected

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan was found guilty and convicted in the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. On April 5th the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was sentenced to five years in jail and will be lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. He would have to appeal to a higher court for bail.

The trade analysts said as there is Rs 400 to Rs 600 crore riding on Salman Khan in the industry and the verdict will affect three major film projects, according to trade analysts. Meanwhile the 52 year old actor was in the middle of shooting Race 3 but it is not clear whether his work is complete on the film, being directed by Remo D’Souza.

Accordingly ‘Race 3’ will have to be completed soon because the film is releasing in June. Moreover Kick 2, Dabangg 3 and Bharat were yet to start so there isn’t much monetary loss, which is a huge loss to the industry and trade as he is a big star who guarantees big success.

Furthermore the actor’s endorsement deals and TV appearances will also be negatively affected. Further there is about Rs 400 crore riding on him, including Rs 150 crore on Race 3 and signing amounts and rights of films such as Bharat, Dabangg 3 etc and the TV show Dus Ka Dum and TV commercials.