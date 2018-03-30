Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ on his shoulders fully

Bollywood industry during early 90’s saw Salman Khan as the perfect lover boy. He had captured all female fans by his smiles and cheesy lines in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Hum Saath Saath Hain, to name a few.

Meanwhile over the past decade though, he slowly settled into the Bhai complacency. Last year Salman tried to play an autistic man in ‘Tubelight’, but fans couldn’t bear to see their hero in such an avatar. Later Salman returned with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, as the brave hero, who could beat up an entire terrorist organization, and romance Katrina Kaif on the side.

Currently once you know that Salman Khan is going to be part of a film, you just know what to expect. His fans were very much satisfied after watching his movie. Moreover few months after his enormously successful action movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman is now all set to impress with Race 3.

But as he is presently convicted for six years imprisonment, it is not known whether Race 3 shooting will be continued or not. At this scenario his fans are shocked on hearing the verdict in the black bucks’ case. Stay tuned for more updates.