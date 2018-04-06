Salman when in Jail was worried about his un-well Mom

Bollwood Industry’s superstar Salman was worried what effect his being in jail would have on his un-well mother. Meanwhile he spoke to his mother on the phone as soon as he got out on bail. Moreover other than Salman’s lawyers, Preity Zinta, his sisters and his bodyguard Shera visited him in jail.

A top Rajasthan Police Official said Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was worried about his mother during his brief stay at the Jodhpur Central Jail. DIG Vikram Singh Karnavat said if he was worried about something, then it was for his mother, because she is unwell and that when she will get to know that he is in jail, she would be worried.

Moreover Karnavat said Khan was “a little nervous” when he came to the jail, but “became all right later on.” Further the actor had frequent visitors at the jail, but the DIG said he didn’t make any requests. Karnavat revealed and for exercise, he would make use of the floor or the walls but never sought any machine.

The DIG added when they told him about his bail, there was no expression of joy on his face. He just simply took a bath and packed his stuff. Moreover when the prisoners inside the jail requested to meet him, from a security point of view, Salman greeted all the prisoners from a distance and told them to follow the rules of the jail and not to trouble the DIG.