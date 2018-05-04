Salman’s bail plea hearing on Monday, reaches Jodhpur

Jodhpur, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood super star Salman Khan arrived here on Sunday afternoon, a day ahead of hearing on his bail plea here after his conviction in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur trial court.

Salman’s fans were seen trying hard to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar while he was leaving the airport.

He was accompanied by his sister Alvira, friend Baba Siddiqui, and his lawyers.

On Monday, his bail plea will be heard by District and Session Judge Chandra Kumar Songara, during which Salman needs to be present in court.

Salman was convicted and handed a five-year imprisonment on April 5 by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri for killing two blackbucks 19 years ago. He spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central jail, before he was granted bail by the sessions court on April 7.

Both Khatri and District and Session Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who gave him bail, have since been transferred.

Salman’s Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the trial court. Another accused Dushyant Singh, an area resident, was also acquitted.

Salman was accused of shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

