Sam Rockwell dreads sitting on make-up chair for long

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Sam Rockwell says he doesn’t like to sit on the make-up chair for long, and calls the process taxing.

“We spend a lot of time in the chair — in the make-up chair, and that’s challenging. It definitely taxes every element of our beings. We are doing voices and dancing in ‘Fosse/Verdon’, which is also tough,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell along with Michelle Williams, is seen in “Fosse/Verdon”, which narrates story of director-choreographer Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and actress-dancer Gwen Verdon’s troubled personal and professional relationship. It is currently streaming in India on Hotstar Premium.

How instructive was their daughter Nicole Fosse about the jazz between Bob and Gwen?

“Nicole was very helpful filling us in on a lot of stuff. It is a dense, complex story. There is so much going on — there is career stuff and love. And it’s such a big subject what happened between them,” said Rockwell.

