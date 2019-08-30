Sam Smith loves wearing heels

London, Sep 6 (IANS) Singer Sam Smith says he felt very good after wearing heels at a red carpet event.

Smith was praised online after he wore heels on the red carpet for the first time at this year’s GQ Awards here. He paired his boots with a black lace shirt and a classic black tux.

The “Stay with me” took to Instagram to share how glad he was to have worn the pair of Gucci heels to the event, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He posted: “Tonight I wore heels for the first time to an award show. I’ve just got home from a gorgeous evening and as I was walking to my front door I stopped and listened to my heels clonking against the floor. And I just thought ‘F**K YES’!! There was a time where I thought I’d never ever ever be able to be myself like this in front of the industry or anyone. It feels so good and I just wanted to share that with you all, and share a picture of my GORJ Gucci heels. They’ll always be my virgin heels.”

He also shared a picture of the shoes.

Smith was praised for conquering his fears. Demi Lovato wrote: “So proud of you”, while singer Natasha Bedingfield said: “Loves you and love this story so much.”

