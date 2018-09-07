Sam Taylor-Johnson was offered nothing after ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Director Sam Taylor-Johnson says she was offered “nothing” after directing “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

In an interview to IndieWire, Sam opened up about how “Fifty Shades of Grey” stunted her film making career, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 51-year-old creative, who is married to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 28, believed she would be a hot commodity after taking on the cinematic adaptation of the book by E.L. James.

The first instalment of the “Fifty Shades” trilogy proved to be a box office smash, which starred Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, and raked in over 437 million pounds worldwide in 2015.

She said: “You would be surprised at how No, you would not be surprised, sadly. Nothing. I literally was scrambling still, in exactly the same position I was prior to that. I would say to my agent, ‘I love this book. I really love it. What is the deal with it? “They are going to Steven, Steven, David, David, and John.’ But I know I’m fully capable.”

Sam is at the helm of another film adaptation of a book James Frey’s “A Million Little Pieces”, which she is currently showing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and explained that she had to fight to direct it.

She said: “It drives me crazy, not just for myself, because I have all that experience and I’m pretty ballsy, I can punch through doors when they’ve slammed in my face. But I still want to weep at the sense of inequality.”

