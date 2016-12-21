Samantha won’t play lead in ‘Savitri’ biopic

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been roped for upcoming Telugu biopic “Mahanati”, won’t be playing yesteryear popular star Savitri, a source said.

“Samantha has been finalised. Contrary to some rumours, she won’t play Savitri in the film. Instead, she will be seen in a pivotal role and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will be narrated. The makers are yet to finalize an actress for Savitri’s part,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Although some reports hinted that Nithya Menen or Vidya Balan might bag the prestigious role, the source denied any such development.

“Talks were held with a few actresses but nobody has been finalised yet. The makers plan to make an official announcement early next year,” he said.

The project, according to the source, will go on the floors from February 2017.

–IANS

