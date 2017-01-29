Samantha yet to sign Ram Charan’s next

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had six film releases last year, is most likely to team up with Ram Charan in his next yet-untitled Telugu outing. She is yet to officially sign on the dotted line, a source said.

“It’s true that the makers have approached her and she’s extremely excited about the project. But she hasn’t yet officially signed it. As she has two more projects in her kitty, she’s figuring out how she can allot dates,” a source from the film unit told IANS.

To be directed by Sukumar, the film is tipped to be a rural romantic drama.

Originally, Anupama Parameswaran was considered for the role. It was believed she was replaced because she demanded high remuneration.

The makers rubbished the reports.

“This is to clarify that while it is true Anupama is not part of Sukumar-Ram Charan project, it is not correct that on account of high remuneration demanded by her… Such reports are totally false,” read a statement.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and it is slated to go on the floors from next month.

