Sambhavana Seth’s musical appearance in ‘Agnifera’

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Sambhavana Seth will be seen performing an item number on “Aa re pritam pyaare” in an upcoming sequence of TV show “Agnifera”.

She will dance to the song as part of wedding celebrations of characters Ragini and Abhimanyu of the &TV show.

“It is indeed a pleasure to be back on &TV. I had made my acting debut on &TV and so working with the team has always been very special,” Sambhavana said in a statement to IANS.

“It makes me extremely happy to be back after almost three years and do what I love the most that is dance,” she added.

The actress, who has appeared in several reality shows like “Bigg Boss”, starred in the channel’s “Razia Sultan”.

–IANS

sug/nn/