Sameena Dalwai’s book to be launched on Dec 4

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Writer Sameena Dalwai’s book ‘Bans & Bargirls: Performing Caste in Mumbai’s Dance Bars’ will be launched in the capital at NTH Complex, Qutab Institutional Area on December 4 at 6 p.m.

In the event presented by ‘Women Unlimited’ and OP Jindal Global University, panellists Pratiksha Baxi (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Saptarshi Mandal (Jindal Global Law School) and Anuja Agrawal (Delhi School of Economics) will discuss the book.

–IANS

sukant/kr