Sameksha, Akanksha, Palak on what makes their moms special

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actresses like Sameksha Singh and Palak Jain paid tribute to their “selfless” mothers who are no less than their best friend on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“They play the most crucial role in our lives, more important than education and society, major lessons of life are taught by our mothers only. My mother has always been a hard-working person and worked at the Punjab Secretariat. She has retired now and I still remember how she used to cook for us and then go to office,” Sameksha, who plays the role of Olympia in “Porus”, said in a statement.

“Whenever my mom is around, it’s Mother’s Day for me. I try to celebrate and make her happy as much as I can.”

Palak, who essays the role of Anushka Reddy in “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai”, believes mothers are the “most selfless people in the world who gladly sacrifice their own happiness for the sake of their children”.

“One thing that I have learnt from my mother is not to hurt anyone and any work that we do with genuine effort and truthfulness will get us amazing results.”

“I want to take my mother on a world tour.”

For Akanksha Puri, who essays the role of Parvati in “Vighnaharta Ganesh”, Mother’s Day is a very important day.

“Whatever I have achieved in life is only because of her and I am very attached to her. She’s my best friend, and my day begins and ends with a conversation with my mom,” she said.

“She is a working woman and has always inspired me.”

