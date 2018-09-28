Samir wants to teach Prabhudheva ‘some things’ in cricket

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor-cricket commentator Samir Kochhar says he would like to teach some things in cricket to his “Charlie Chaplin 2” co-star Prabhudheva.

“I am really looking forward to the release of ‘Charlie Chaplin 2’ (Tamil film) and my further association with south India. I really enjoyed working with Prabhudheva Sir and would cherish this moment for a long time. I want to say ‘Sir, I will teach you some things in cricket and you teach me a few of your dance steps,” Samir said in a statement.

He performed lots of action sequences with the “Humse Hai Muqabala” star.

“When I met him on the set, I told him that I had heard the song ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ which released in mid-1990s. I was 16 years old at that time. I remember listening to the song and the way he danced. He was phenomenal. So, just to see the years he spent doing what he does from acting to direction to dance to choreography, there is such a great body of work behind him,” said Samir.

Recalling the first time he met Prabhudheva on the set, Samir said: “I felt blessed to see such an easy-going and smiling gentleman Prabhudheva Sir, who is filled with a lot of positivity, walking in. He is a huge follower of cricket as well. So, he had seen most of the work that I had done.”

Talking about the “major action sequence” that they shot together, he said: “It required a lot of jumping. I remember him telling me, ‘Listen! You take care and do it properly’. When I followed his advice, we shot the sequence over a period of seven to eight days.”

–IANS

nn/rb/sed