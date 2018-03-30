Sammer agrees to help Dortmund survive crisis

Berlin, April 1 (IANS) Among fans and pundits it seems an open secret that head coach Peter Stoeger is the person most likely to be affected by Borussia Dortmund’s biggest loss in the last 10 years.

The time of the 51-year-old at the club seems to be up but the Austrian is far from being regarded to be the main culprit for the club’s sorry state of affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I’m sure Dortmund will soon be announcing a new coach for the new season,” former Germany star Lothar Matthaeus commented.

After being thrashed 6-0 by Bayern Munich, Stoeger’s analysis was seen to be more of a farewell speech by the former German international.

The head coach said a painful humiliation like the one in Munich could help the club to solve its problems because it makes it all the more obvious that something drastic needs to be done.

Stoeger emphasized that Saturday’s poor performance “does not strengthen my position, but my life does not depend on working for Borussia Dortmund.”

The Dortmund coach said the team’s performance does not back up the club’s claims of being the number two in German football behind Bayern Munich.

Dutchman Peter Bosz departed in October 2017 after only a few months and Stoeger agreed to help out despite being sacked by FC Cologne only eight days previously.

According to rumours, Lucien Favre (Nice) is the hottest candidate when it comes to Stoeger’s successor. It is said the Swiss could leave the first division club for three million euros ($3.7 million).

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann is on Dortmund’s list too, but his current club are insisting he remains until 2019.

After Dortmund were unable to win a single game in the Champions League group stage under Bosz, the present incumbent was responsible for the team’s elimination in the Europa League against underdogs Salzburg as early as the round of the last 32.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke called it a must to at least qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign. After the latest disastrous defeat, Dortmund lies third in the league table with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen breathing down their necks.

Former German internationals and former club stalwarts such as Matthias Sammer and Sebastian Kehl have accepted the club’s call for help.

