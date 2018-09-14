Sampdoria hold Fiorentina 1-1 in postponed match

Genova (Italy), Sep 20 (IANS) Sampdoria and Fiorentina battled to a 1-1 draw in a Serie A match originally set for last month that was postponed after the August 14 collapse of Genova’s Morandi Bridge, which left 43 people dead and dozens more injured.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, put Fiorentina on the board in the 13th minute with help from a fine cross by Cristiano Biraghi on Wednesday night.

Gianluca Caprari had a chance to equalize for the hosts on a free kick before the break, only for his shot to bounce off the cross-bar, but he went on to score in the 60th minute with an assist from Edgar Barreto, reports Efe news.

Both sides went for the win in the final 30 minutes, yet the wood-work intervened again to thwart Sampdoria’s Gaston Ramirez and the closest Fiorentina came was a strike by Kevin Mirallas that sailed just outside the post.

While the outcome leaves the clubs with 7 points each from four matches, Sampdoria are in fourth place, one ahead of Fiorentina, on goal difference.

–IANS

kk/sed