Samsung-backed firm showcases ‘artificial humans’ at CES

Las Vegas, Jan 7 (IANS) Get ready to meet your digital avatar soon as Samsung backed STARLabs on Tuesday showcased what it calls the worlds first ‘Artificial Human called ‘Neon at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES) 2020 here.

Pranav Mistry, former senior vice president at Samsung Electronics and now CEO of Samsung-backed Star Labs, showcased Neon’ which is a computationally created virtual being that looks and behaves like a real human, with the ability to show emotions and intelligence.

He explained that the Core R3 (R3 stands for reality, realtime and responsive) software engine underlying ‘Neon’ animates realistic avatars designed to be used in movies, augmented reality experiences, and web and mobile apps.

“Neons will be our friends, collaborators, and companions, continually learning, evolving, and forming memories from their interactions,” said Mistry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated digital avatars aren’t new.

In November 2018, Chinese state news agency Xinhua debuted a digital version of anchor Qiu Hao called Xin Xiaohao who can read news headlines.

According to STAR Labs, CORE R3 makes it possible for Neons to react and respond in real-time.

“In the near future, one will be able to license or subscribe to a Neon as a service representative, a financial advisor, a healthcare provider, or a concierge. Over time, NEONs will work as TV anchors, spokespeople, or movie actors; or they can simply be companions and friends,” the company said in a statement.

Currently, Star Labs is only previewing Neon at CES 2020, but the company plans to bring Neon to the world later in 2020 under beta testing.

“We have always dreamt of such virtual beings in science fictions and movies,” Mistry said. These “will integrate with our world and serve as new links to a better future, a world where ‘humans are humans’ and ‘machines are humane'”.

