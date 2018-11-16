Samsung brings world’s first 4-rear camera smartphone to India

Gurugram, Nov 20 (IANS) Upping the ante in the camera department, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday brought Galaxy A9, its first smartphone with quadruple primary (rear) camera system, to India.

This is the world’s first device with quad camera system at the rear and the first from the company to feature dual tone, reflective gradient design.

The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of Galaxy A9 cost Rs 36,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively.

“Our final launch of the year has brought out four-camera phone to India,” Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Samsung India, told reporters here.

Samsung has already launched a three-camera Galaxy A7 in the country.

Prospective buyers can pre-book the smartphone starting Thursday. The device will be available across all channels starting November 28.

A major highlight of the device is its vertically-stacked four cameras consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 24MP main sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 10MP telephoto sensor at the back.

On the front, the smartphone features a 24MP camera.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition support and a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded.

The Galaxy A9 features digital assistant Bixby, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

The device comes in Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink colours and a 3D Glass-curved back.

