Samsung finally announces its foldable smartphone

San Francisco, Nov 8 (IANS) After weeks of teasing, Samsung has finally announced its foldable smartphone, at its fifth annual developer conference here.

The foldable phone, which is a tablet when it’s fully opened and a phone when it’s closed, was demonstrated by Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Mobile Marketing Justin Denison late on Wednesday, The Verge reported.

The South Korean tech giant said the device would be mass produced in the coming months.

However, the smartphone showcased at the Samsung Developer Conference isn’t the final product.

“The foldable display lays the foundation for a new kind of mobile experience. We are excited to work with developers on this new platform to create new value for our customers. We cannot wait to see where the technology and collaboration takes us,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The company has used what it calls Infinity Flex Display for the foldable device that lets users open and close it again without any degradation.

“Because the Infinity Flex Display is a next generation platform, Samsung invites developers to participate in this journey from the beginning. Working collaboratively with Google and the Android developer community, Samsung will maximise the potential of this new form factor to create an optimised foldable user experience,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the tech giant also announced it would join the notch bandwagon soon.

During the keynote, the firm showed several notch designs that are certainly coming to Samsung-branded smartphones beginning 2019.

