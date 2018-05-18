Samsung Galaxy A, J series devices with ‘Infinity Display’ now in India

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Aiming to disrupt India’s mid-segment smartphone market, Samsung India on Monday launched four new smartphones in its Galaxy “A” and “J” series with “Infinity Display” — a bezel-less screen for an immersive viewing experience.

“These phones are aggressively priced and with these launches, we will consolidate our leadership position in the Indian smartphone market against the Chinese players,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

All the smartphones come with Samsung’s “Make for India” feature called “Chat Over Video” that facilitates an uninterrupted and uncompromised viewing experience while chatting.

Samsung Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ gives users nearly 15 per cent more display area without increasing the overall size of the device, the company claimed.

Notably, Samsung’s flagship smartphones such as Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 series feature the “Infinity Display”.

Now, with the new devices, the display feature has been introduced at lower price points in the Indian market.

“All the features combined with the new Infinity deign philosophy makes them for very well-rounded overall phones,” Singh added.

All the devices in Galaxy “A” series come with metal unibody.

Galaxy A6+ has a 6-inch FHD+ display while Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ display.

Galaxy “J” series devices have been made of premium polycarbonate unibody.

Galaxy J8 has a 6-inch HD+ display while J6 comes with 5.6-inch HD+ display.

The front camera on all the four devices comes with adjustable selfie flash and f/1.9 aperture.

Galaxy A6+ has a 24MP front shooter while both Galaxy A6 and J8 sport 16MP front camera and Galaxy J6 comes with 8MP front camera.

Galaxy A6+ and J8 come with dual rear cameras.

Galaxy A6+ 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture while the secondary rear camera has 5MP lens and f/1.9 aperture.

Galaxy A6 has a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture while J6 sports a 13MP rear shooter with f/1.9 aperture.

