Samsung Galaxy Buds+ app goes live on iOS store: Report

Seoul, Feb 6 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy Buds+ along with a lineup of new hardware soon and now ahead of the event, the official Galaxy Buds+ app has arrived on the App Store for iOS devices.

iOS users can now download the app on iPhone 7 and above, with iOS 10 and above. With this a user can customize the sound of the Galaxy Buds, as well as download and install OTA updates, GSMArena.com reported on Wednesday.

The new Galaxy Buds+ is expected to come with improved battery life, better noise control for calls and may come with a larger battery (85mAh), which could give the phones a 12-hour battery life, double that of their predecessor.

Many Samsung fans believed that active noise cancellation will be a done deal for the Galaxy Buds+, particularly after Apple added the feature to the AirPods Pro. However, Samsung has decided to skip the feature for its new wireless earbuds.

It is to note that the South Korean giant has made improvements to the overall sound quality of the earbuds, but the design isn’t going to be all that different from the previous gen model.

In addition to the new Galaxy Buds+, Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

