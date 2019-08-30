Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders to ship on Sep 11

San Francisco, Sep 4 (IANS) Samsung is all set to launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone ‘Galaxy Fold’ on September 6, and a new report originating at South Korean carrier KT says pre-orders of the Galaxy Fold in the home country would start shipping on September 11.

The device was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first, news portal GSMArena reported.

Earlier, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol confirmed that the Galaxy Fold’s problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market.

According to media reports, the device would be released in South Korea first, followed by the launch in the US. Markets including Germany, France and the UK would see the launch later. There is no word on when the company is planning to bring Galaxy Fold to India.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen.

The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

On the rear, it packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s foldable smartphone Mate X has suffered another delay. The Chinese tech giant recently said that there was “no possibility” of the phone meeting its September launch date. The company, therefore, has announced that Mate X would go on sale only by the end of 2019.

