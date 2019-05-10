Business/Economy

Samsung Galaxy M40 to cost nearly Rs 25,000 in India

Views: 2

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Samsung is likely to launch the much-awaited Galaxy M40 smartphone early next month for nearly Rs 25,000 in India.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a triple camera system, Galaxy M40 — the India-first smartphone in the popular Galaxy M series — is set to be the most powerful offering in the series, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The first three Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 — are powered by Exynos processors.

Samsung is also likely to introduce some flagship features on Galaxy M40, starting with the “Hole-in-Display”, a technology that’s currently found on the South Korean tech giant’s flagship S10 series.

The #OMG campaign that Samsung has launched is linked to the upcoming release of the Galaxy M40, the sources said.

ALSO READ:   Panasonic's mirrorless camera in India on April 15

Samsung India launched Galaxy M30 in two storage variants in February, starting at Rs 14,990. M30’s 6GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 17,990 and the 4GB+64GB variant was available for Rs 14,990.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones in January.

–IANS

gb/na

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *