Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ now available on Airtel online store

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the availability of Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones on its online store.

Airtel’s online store is a platform where prospective buyers can get budget-friendly down payment options and bundled monthly plans.

“We are happy to have the latest Samsung flagship on our online store. We have made it very convenient for customers to own this premium device by removing the price barrier and offering instant financing,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 is available on the platform for a down payment option of Rs 9,900 and subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,499.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (64GB variant) is available for a down payment of Rs 9,900 as well and subsequent 24 monthly instalments of Rs 2,799.

The monthly instalments for both the devices will include a postpaid plan with 80GB data, unlimited calling and subscription to exciting content such as one-year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Secure, Airtel TV and Wynk Music, the company said.

The devices were launched in India earlier this month. The price of Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 and the S9+ starts at Rs 64,900.

Samsung’s “Dual Aperture” (F1.5/F2.4) in S9+ — the world’s first such feature in any smartphone — automatically lets in more light when it is dark and less light when it is too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.

–IANS

ksc/ksk/bg