Samsung ‘Galaxy Watch’ to come with Gorilla Glass ‘DX+’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Global tech company Corning Incorporated on Friday announced that Samsung’s newly-introduced “Galaxy Watch” will come with its new glass composite called Corning Gorilla Glass “DX+”, which is highly scratch-resistant and anti-reflective.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass “DX+” is an attempt to address issues with the advanced mobile displays, inclduing drop, scratch and readability.

The Samsung “Galaxy Watch” smartwatch, along with the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone were launched on Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

“We are pleased that Samsung has designed Gorilla Glass ‘DX+’ into their latest device. Gorilla Glass ‘DX+’ offers the unique combination of superior scratch resistance and excellent optics,” Scott Forester, Division Vice President, Marketing and Innovation Products, Corning Gorilla Glass, said in a statement.

Gorilla Glass “DX+” comes with lower front surface reflection and increased display contrast ratio with the same display brightness level.

Priced at $329.99, “Galaxy Watch” comes with LTE connectivity and the new stress-and-sleep-monitoring capabilities would allow users to text, stream music, receive notifications and would work in compatibility with Galaxy Note 9 or even independently.

