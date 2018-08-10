Samsung India set to launch new Galaxy A premium smartphone

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Samsung India is set to refresh its popular Galaxy A series with a new dual rear camera smartphone this month which will be a premium device in the Rs 30,000 and above price segment.

The smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, industry sources told IANS on Friday.

The new device will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED “Infinity Display”.

The smartphone will house 16MP+24MP dual rear set-up with “Live Focus” feature and a massive 24MP front camera.

Samsung in May launched Galaxy A6+ smartphone for Rs 25,990 with a 6-inch 18.5:9 display. The device was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset and backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

–IANS

