Samsung partners with NEC on global 5G business

Seoul, Oct 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has tied up with Tokyo-headquartered global IT infrastructure provider NEC Corp. to explore new 5G business opportunities in the global market.

“5G development based on standardisation will help to accelerate business transformation throughout global markets,” Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President and President of the Network Services Business Unit at NEC, said in a statement.

“As 5G commercialisation is just around the corner, we are confident that the partnership with Samsung will continue to solidify our stance as a 5G leader,” Kawamura said.

The partnership between Samsung and NEC could mobile carriers with flexible 5G solutions that are localised for each region with customised services to meet mobile carriers’ demands.

Since 5G will enable unprecedented services and business models, it is inevitable for mobile carriers to demand customiaed solutions and flexible network architecture.

“5G will unlock the potentials, create new values and push the limits of today’s technology,” said Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

NEC, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, has worldwide operations, including in India.

–IANS

gb/vm