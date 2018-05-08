Samsung SDS invests in US GPU virtualisation firm

Seoul, May 10 (IANS) South Korea’s IT developer Samsung SDS Co. said on Thursday it has bought stakes in the US-based graphics processing unit (GPU) virtualisation solution provider Bitfusion Inc.

Samsung SDS did not provide the details of the deal, including the size of the shares acquired and the price, citing business issues, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean company said the deal would help the company improve its competitiveness in the Cloud computing business, as Bitfusion’s technologies would help in improving GPU performance.

The GPU industry has been expanding sharply on the back of the development of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies, Samsung SDS was quoted as saying.

Samsung SDS has been joining forces with major tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft to beef up its Cloud computing operations.

