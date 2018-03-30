Samsung Venture invests $4.6mn in Israeli tech firm

Seoul, April 2 (IANS) Samsung Venture Investment Corp, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics that specialises in fostering startups, said on Monday that it has invested $4.6 million in an Israel-based firm Audioburst.

Audioburst specialises in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Yonhap news agency reported.

The South Korean tech giant said the investment was made through the venture company last year.

Industry watchers said the decision apparently reflects Samsung Electronics’ bid to bolster its capabilities in the AI segment.

Established in 2015, Audioburst operates a platform that provides customized audio content to users by analysing their listening patterns, interests and preferences.

Industry watchers said Samsung might apply the feature in its smartphones or TVs.

The Audioburst’s features may also potentially merge with Samsung’s voice-recognition platform Bixby in the future, they added.

