Samsung’s A90 to come with pop-up selfie camera: Report

San Francisco, Feb 3 (IANS) Samsung’s A90 smartphone is reportedly coming with a pop-up selfie camera, famous tipster Ice Universe revealed on Twitter.

“A90 is perfect. It will be Samsung’s first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no notch, no hole,” Ice Universe tweeted on Saturday.

Not much information about the specifications of the A90 are known as of now, but the device is expected to make its debut later this year, media reported.

Samsung introduced the triple and quad-camera setups as part of its A-series smartphones in 2018.

In November 2018, the South Korean company released Galaxy A9 with a quad-rear camera setup.

While other global smartphone players like Apple, Huawei, LG and Motorola have secured patents on foldable smartphones, Samsung’s Senior Vice President of mobile marketing — Justin Dennison — showcased the first glimpse of its foldable device at its Developer Conference in New York in November 2018.

The first million units of Samsung’s foldable smartphone are expected to ship in March 2019.

