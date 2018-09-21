Samsung’s first triple camera smartphone in India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Samsung India on Tuesday launched Galaxy A7 with triple rear cameras for Rs 23,990 in blue, black and gold colours.

The smartphone is slated to be available in over 180,000 outlets by September-end. It will be available on September 27 and 28 during a special preview sale on Flipkart, Samsung e-shop and at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.

“We are expecting to disrupt the market and gain significant share specifically in our ‘A Series’. So this is the first triple camera phone that we are bringing to the market which we have not even launched in our flagship segment but the whole idea is to really expand this series,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India told IANS.

The Galaxy A7 sports 24MP main + 5MP live focus + 8MP ultra-wide sensors at the rear and a 24 MP selfie shooter.

The device features a 6.0-inch FHD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display and also supports Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology that brings HD content to life.

It has a 2.5D glass back design, 7.5-mm body and a side fingerprint sensor which has been integrated into the power button itself.

“The new colours and a side fingerprint sensor deliver a refreshed design. We are confident that with this device, we will capture the imagination of the Indian millennial and be able to add to the celebrations during the festive season,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy A7 is powered by a Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 7885 2.2GHz octa-core processor.

The device will be available in 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage configurations.

The smartphone is powered by a 3300mAh battery and runs Android Oreo operating system (OS).

Samsung is offering cash back worth Rs 2,000 on the smartphone when buyers make payment through HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

–IANS

