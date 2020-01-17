Samsung’s HC Hong who put India on world map begins new chapter

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) HC Hong, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia since 2015 and was instrumental in taking India to the top of global smartphone manufacturing map, has moved on into a new role within the company, according to a letter accessed by IANS.

Hong is likely to take over as the head of Samsung’s Latin America business, reliable sources told IANS.

“It’s been my great privilege to work so closely with you and grow together. During the last five years, we have delighted our consumers and added tremendous value to our business,” Hong said in a letter addressed to partners.

In 2015, Hong launched Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ initiative, which focuses on consumer-centric India innovations.

Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ strategy went on to become a huge hit, inspiring competition to launch local programmes for the country later.

Hong was instrumental in putting India firmly at the centre of global smartphone supply chain, with the inauguration of the world’s biggest mobile manufacturing factory by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Noida in 2018.

The Noida factory will hit production capacity of 120 million mobile phones annually by 2020.

In Bengaluru, the company inaugurated Samsung Opera House, the world’s largest mobile experience centre under his guidance.

“Thank you for your support in every step of that journey — from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make for India’ and ‘Make for the World,’ Hong said in the letter.

Hong began his career with Samsung Electronics in 1987 and has been in leadership roles in many countries over the last 30 years.

He was previously President of Samsung Electronics Latin America between 2012 and 2014. He also successfully headed Samsung Electronics’ sales subsidiary in Chile during 2009-2011.

–IANS

na/dpb