Sanchez goes gaga over George Mackay

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Director Sergio G. Sanchez loved working with actor George Mackay on “Marrowbone”, and says he is committed to his work.

“Marrowbone” marks directorial debut of Sanchez, who has worked on “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible” as a writer.

The Lionsgate horror thriller film follows the life of four siblings who seek refuge in their old family home after death of their mother. Within the house, they discover that a far more sinister inhabitant also stalks the halls and rooms of the house.

Mackay is seen as the eldest sibling.

“He is a tortured character because he lives with anguish and emptiness in his memory and is constantly trying to close that hole,” Sánchez said in a statement to IANS.

“He has given an excellent act that reveals the degree of commitment he has to the character. Surely one of the most committed actors I’ve seen in my life,” he added.

The film, brought to India by MVP Entertainment, will release on May 4.

