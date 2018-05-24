‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ released pushed to March 1, 2019

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”, which was due to release in August this year, will now hit the screens on March 1, 2019. The makers wanted ample time between the movie and the actors’ other film together, “Namaste England”.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President – Distribution at Yash Raj Films, said: “Arjun and Parineeti have ‘Namaste England’ releasing on Dussehra this year and the makers had announced this date a while back. It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film.

“Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast and given the extremely busy release calendar of this year, we feel March 1 is the best date for our movie to open.”

Director Dibakar Banerjee says the movie brings “two Indians” that clash.

The thriller will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi police officer, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world. Their lives suddenly intertwine.

Banerjee said in a statement: “I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that.”

He said the film’s shoot was finished a month late due ti the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border.

“I don’t want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I’m looking forward to release in that year and choose mine,” Banerjee added.

“Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” reunites Arjun and Parineeti after “Ishaqzaade”.

–IANS

rb/vm