Sandra uses ‘penis facials’ for youthful look

Los Angeles, May 18 (IANS) Actress Sandra Bullock has revealed that “penis facials” are the key to her youthful appearance.

During an interview with popular host Ellen DeGeneres this week, the actress opened up about her favourite beauty regime, reports mirror.co.uk.

Bullock, 53, said she swears by a bizarre treatment that sees cells taken from the foreskin of Korean babies and cloned in a laboratory.

“Well it’s this way in which one forces, through microneedling, it’s like a little roller with these… It pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and then boosts it,” she explained.

“You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum in.”

DeGeneres asked her what’s being pushed into her skin, to which she replied that it’s “whatever the facialist would like to insert into your pores”.

She added: “It is an extraction from a, um, a piece of skin that came from a young person, far, far away, and they somehow figured out how to extract…”

Clarifying what the actress was trying to say, DeGeneres told the audience: “It’s foreskin from a Korean baby. That’s what it is.”

Bullock said it’s not like she’s “lying there with little pieces all over my face”, before laughing: “I call it the penis facial and when you see how good it is to your face, you too will run to your local facialist and say, ‘Give me the penis’.”

–IANS

nn/rb/mr