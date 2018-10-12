Sane undergoes surgery on broken thumb

London, Oct 18 (IANS) Liverpool could face the setback of losing Sadio Mane for a few weeks along with other injury scares after the pacy winger broke his left thumb while on international duty with Senegal.

Mane underwent surgery on Wednesday after returning from international duty where Senegal trounced Sudan 3-0 on Saturday.

“The surgery, conducted at a north-west hospital and supervised by club medics, was successful,” Liverpool said in a statement on their official website.

“Mane’s recovery will be monitored over the next couple of days ahead of the Reds’ return to action at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.”

Besides Sane, Liverpool have the likes of Mohamed Salah (groin), Virgil van Dijk (ribs) and Naby Keita out of action with injuries.

–IANS

dm/ajb/bg