Sangeita Chauhaan enters ‘Piyaa Albela’

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Sangeita Chauhaan will play a cameo role in Rajshri Productions’ “Piyaa Albela”.

“It is a cameo. I am extremely happy to be a part of Sooraj Barjatya’s show again. I earned fame because of my character name — Meghana in the show ‘Swabhimaan’ and once again I will play a role with the same name,” Sangeita said in a statement.

“Meghana was sent to London for further studies. She will now come back. There is a major twist with my entry,” she added.

As per sources, Sangeita will play a blind woman in the show, a character never explored by her.

