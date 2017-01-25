Sania-Dodig beat Bopanna-Dabrowski to reach Australian Open semis

Melbourne, Jan 25 (IANS) Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig came from behind to edge past Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski and reach the mixed doubles semi-finals of the Australian Open here on Wednesday.

The second seeded Indo-Croatian duo held their nerves to save two match points in their 6-4, 3-6, 12-10 win against the unseeded pair of Bopanna and Dabrowski, who wasted as many as four match point chances, in a match that lasted an hour and seven minutes on Show Court 3 here.

Sania and Ivan will take on either Indo-Swiss duo of Leander Paes and Martina Hingis or Australian pair of Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth for a place in the final.

