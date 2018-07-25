Sania sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Dubai, July 27 (IANS) Out of action for a long period with a chronic knee injury and now her first pregnancy, ace Indian player Sania Mirza is hopeful of hitting the tennis court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a recent interview to Gulf News, former Doubles World No.1 Sania, who is likely to become a mother in October, shared insights of her personal life and her wish to be back on the court before the Olympics.

“We are still in 2018 and my goal is obviously to try and come back to 2020 Olympics,” Sania said.

“It’s a realistic goal to set because it will be the end of the year after I have my child,” she added.

Speaking about herself, the 31-year-old said: “I have not followed the ‘traditional women route’ in my life. I have always been the odd one out and I am glad that I was one.”

“My parents have always supported all my decisions, so whether I was playing tennis in Hyderabad at a time when nobody dreamed of playing tennis or winning Wimbledon or marrying the person that I loved or having a child after eight years of our marriage, I have always lived life on my own terms,” Sania added.

Sania further said that Sports has been one of the best teachers in her life.

“Sport has given us both (Sania and Shoaib Malik) a lot, but it has also taken a lot from us to achieve what we have. But we understand the pressures, both on and off the field,” she said.

“Sport has taught us how to take victories and defeats. It has taught us how to bounce back,” Sania added.

