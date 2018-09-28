Sanitation workers protest at Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The EDMC sanitation workers on Thursday protested near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding their pending salaries and pensions along with pending arrears.

In response, Kejriwal held Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for “instigating” the sanitation workers and said he would “directly talk” to the protesters and “reveal the truth”.

Since September 12, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (EDMC) sanitation workers have been on strike.

Hours after the protesters clashed with police, Kejriwal tweeted: “Sanitation workers are protesting outside my house. The BJP has instigated them by telling lies. I am going to talk to them directly and will tell them the truth. Will put all the facts before them and Delhi.

“I am very concerned about the cleanliness of Delhi. The BJP government at centre and also at Municipal Corporation of Delhi have completely disturbed the cleanliness here,” he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said he was concerned about the problems faced by the sanitation workers.

“In every two months, they have to strike work to take their salaries,” he said.

The sanitation workers were on strike for 23 days for which residents were facing the brunt of the garbage strewn all over East Delhi.

On similar demands, the sanitation workers of the EDMC have gone on strike eight times since 2015.

