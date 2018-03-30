Sanjay Dutt feels former rumored flame is a closed chapter

Bollywood’s actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently attended a celebrity cricket tourney, was all smiles till he was asked about his forthcoming Karan Johar production with Madhuri Dixit. Accordingly he not only evaded the question, but walked out in disgust.

As per report Sanjay Dutt made it too obvious that former rumored flame, Mads, is a closed chapter. Meanwhile it is said that after Madhuri replaced late Sridevi in the film, Dutt opted out.

Recently Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to announce that Madhuri Dixit has replaced late mum Sridevi in Abhishek Varman’s film. Moreover she wrote, “The film was close to her mom’s heart and also thanked Madhuri Dixit for now being a part of this beautiful film”.

Sources reported that the film is said to star Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. Meanwhile with Mads stepping into the project, tongues started wagging if she will be paired opposite Dutt. Previously in ’90s, they were considered a hot pair with rumors about their alleged affair doing the rounds in Saajan and Khalnayak. Stay connected for more updates.