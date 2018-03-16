Sanjay Dutt set for new multi-starrer comedy

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt has signed up to feature in a multi-starrer comedy entertainer “Blockbuster”. He says he loves the comedy space.

“I have always loved doing comedy. It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of ‘Blockbuster’ is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences,” Sanjay said in a statement.

The “Munna Bhai” series star will be directed by Ajay Arora and Lovely Arora for the film, to be produced by Sandeep Singh.

Singh said it was his “dream” to make a comedy to Sanjay, whom he lovingly calls Baba.

“There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It’s not just his timing that is perfect, it’s the expressions he gives that are hilarious. It’s Wonderful to be working with Ajay and Lovel who bring years of experience and creativity to Bollywood,” he said.

The director duo said it’s a huge opportunity for them.

“All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it’s Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut.”

“Blockbuster” will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius, and will go on floors in April.

It is written by Sajid Farhad, who has earlier worked on “Golmaal”, “Housefull 2” and “Dhamaal Returns”.

