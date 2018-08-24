Sanjay Dutt took initiative to make ‘Sadak 2’: Pooja Bhatt

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film “Sadak 2”, said that her co-star from “Sadak” Sanjay Dutt took the initiative to make the sequel.

Pooja, who is the co-owner of Delhi Hoopersm was interacting with the media at the press meet of 3 x 3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) along with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and League Commissioner Rohit Bakshi on Friday here.

The 1991 romantic thriller “Sadak” was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt.

The makers of “Sadak 2” recently announced the film’s release date but there were no disclosure of the cast and crew.

On this Pooja said: “The production house of the film will announce the cast and crew. All I can say is that it is happening and I also want to mention that it was Sanjay Dutt who initiated it.

“He was the one who came to me and said ‘why were we not making Sadak 2?’… On his request, I went to tell them (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) about Sanjay Dutt’s urge and desire to work in this film… They have a connection which I don’t think anybody has…”

When asked if she would return to acting with “Sadak 2”, Pooja said: “I was spoiled because I had the best of Mahesh Bhatt and I had no desire to really act when he quit direction. But I think with this film, we are going to go back to the 90s where filmmaking was more organic and the learning was greater.”

Talking about the movie’s development, Mahesh Bhatt said: “We have very clearly said that ‘Sadak’ is the franchise which has flowered on its own after a long time. We have a brilliant script which has been put together by me and my co-writer. Now people have to wait for the proper announcement because that is the prerogative of my brother Mukesh.”

“Sadak 2” is presented by Mahesh Bhatt in association with Vishesh Films and it is being produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

The film is releasing on November 15, 2019.

