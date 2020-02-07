Sanjeev Jha retains Burari with best, Joon with least margin

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Burari Assembly seat, a Purvanchali-dominated contituency, has elected Sanjeev Jha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with the highest margin across the constituencies — 88,158 votes.

Jha’s winning margin has continued to rise from 10,351 votes in 2013 to 67,950 votes in 2015 to now the highest in this Assembly elections.

The candidate who won the seat with the lowest margin was also from the AAP. Bhupinder Singh Joon got elected from the Bijwasan constituency with a margin of 753 seats.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal won the New Delhi seat third time in a row, but with just 21,697 votes.

Among the AAP Cabinet Ministers, Manish Sisoida bagged the seat with the least margin. He won the Patparganj seat with a margin of 3,207 votes. Kailash Gahlot retained the Najafgarh seat with a margin of 6,231 votes.

Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam regained the Seemapuri seat with a margin of 56,108 votes, and Gopal Rai got elected from Babarpur with a margin of 33,062 votes.

Imran Hussain won the Ballimaran seat with a margin of 36,172 votes and Satyendar Jain’s victory margin was 7,592 votes.

The AAP on Tuesday won 62 of 70 assemblies in Delhi.

–IANS

