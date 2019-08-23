Sanjeev Rajput secures 8th Olympic quota in shooting

Rio de Janerio, Aug 30 (IANS) Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput won a silver medal in the 50-metre 3-positions rifle event at the ongoing Shooting World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Brazil, thus securing India’s eight Olympic quota in shooting for 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Arjuna Awardee shooter from Haryana could not though win the coveted gold after he came out with a poor final shot on Thursday, losing out to Croatia’s Peter Gorsa by a margin of 0.2 points.

The 38-year-old veteran shooter joined India’s Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker to participate in the 2020 Olympic Games.

In another event at the World Cup, Abhishek Verma won gold in the 10m air pistol men’s event a score of 244.2 in the final. Saurabh Choudhary had to satisfy with bronze in the same event. India have already earned the maximum of two quota places in the event.

On Wednesday, Elavenil Valarivan had won the gold at the women’s 10m air rifle competition at the ongoing World Cup.

–IANS

aak/in