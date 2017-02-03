Sanjeev Sanyal named Principal Economic Adviser in Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The central government on Friday appointed Sanjeev Sanyal as Principal Economic Adviser in the Finance Ministry.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sanjeev Sanyal, former Global Strategist and Managing Director, Deutsche Bank, to the post of Principal Economic Adviser in the Department of Economic Affairs,” an official statement said.

Sanyal’s appointment is for three years on contract basis, a Department of Personnel notification said.

Sanyal studied at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and at St. John’s College, Oxford, as the recipient of a Rhodes Scholarship.

He has authored several books including “Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography”, “The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise After a Thousand Years of Decline”, “The Incredible History of India’s Geography” and most recently, “The Ocean of Churn – How the Indian Ocean Shaped Human History”.

