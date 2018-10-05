‘Sanju’ is very close to my heart: Dia Mirza

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza, who played the role of actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt in “Sanju”, says it is a film thats very close to her heart.

Dia and Sanjay have been part of movies like “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, “Parineeta” and “Dus”. They are also friends. So, “Sanju”, based on the life of Sanjay, is naturally special to her.

“‘Sanju’ is a film that’s very close to my heart. Sanju and I have been friends, but there were so many things I learnt about his life while shooting for the movie,” Dia said in a statement.

The movie will air on StarPlus on October 14.

“I cannot wait to watch the film again along with my family and friends and I am very excited for its world television premiere on StarPlus,” she said.

–IANS

